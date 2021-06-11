Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $64.20 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 311,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $64,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.79, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

