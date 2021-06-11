Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $67.35 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $67,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wayfair by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $328.15 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.45 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.37. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,346 shares in the company, valued at $46,387,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

