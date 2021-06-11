Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 249,922 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 249,922 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $60,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,252 shares of company stock valued at $90,753,377. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

GM stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

