(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC downgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

