Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.95 Million

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $245.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.67 million and the lowest is $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 1,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.