Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,031.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 60.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

