Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises about 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,794. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

