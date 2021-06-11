Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.97 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,800 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.97.

Mortice Company Profile (LON:MORT)

Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mortice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.