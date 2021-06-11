MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 108,326 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,826. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

