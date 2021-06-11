MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

