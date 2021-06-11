MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,164. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

