MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $231.13. 332,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.