MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 158,000 Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Forest Road Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.