MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $22,843,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 946,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

