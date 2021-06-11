MYDA Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vertiv by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

