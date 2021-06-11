MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 239,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,586. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

