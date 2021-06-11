MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $8,390,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $6,293,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

