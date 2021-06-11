Nano (NANO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.85 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. Nano has a market cap of $794.68 million and $42.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00016152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.59 or 0.06333569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.92 or 0.01554349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00436641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00151359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.23 or 0.00653323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00438890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006465 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.