Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $122.73 Average PT from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,370 shares of company stock worth $23,965,461. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

