National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.80% of National Vision worth $278,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $48.46 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

