Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Natura &Co stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $22.96.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
