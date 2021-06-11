Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $4,742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $4,791,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

