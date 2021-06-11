Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $29.59 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $2.96 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003656 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044569 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,402,023 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

