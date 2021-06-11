Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 1,299,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,882. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

