Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

