Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

