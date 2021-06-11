nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NCNO opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 224.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

