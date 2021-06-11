NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $22,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NCSM stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.