NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. 298,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

