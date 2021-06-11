NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $490,915.36 and $443.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

