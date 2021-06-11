New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 26,212 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Wynn Resorts worth $37,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

