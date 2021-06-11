New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.86 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $35,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.83 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

