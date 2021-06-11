New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,745 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 210.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

