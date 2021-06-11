Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NGT stock opened at C$85.98 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$68.76 and a 1 year high of C$95.65. The firm has a market cap of C$68.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$83.03.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

