Nexi’s (NEXXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Nexi in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NEXXY stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Nexi has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

