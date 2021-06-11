NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.02. 142,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

