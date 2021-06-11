NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Reaches $858.39 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $858.39 or 0.02329048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $373,398.80 and $4,583.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 435 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

