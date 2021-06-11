NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $261.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $181.76 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.