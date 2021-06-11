NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $261.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $181.76 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
