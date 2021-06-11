Niftyx Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $424,914.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $424,914.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00827860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045823 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.