Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

