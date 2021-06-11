Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

