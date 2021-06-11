Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 283 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

