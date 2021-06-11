Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 614 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.11. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

