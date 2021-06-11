Norinchukin Bank The Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.37. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

