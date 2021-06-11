Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

ADI stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

