Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $97.69 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

