Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,362 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

Shares of GS stock opened at $373.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.54. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

