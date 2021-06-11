North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

