Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

