NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,705. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

