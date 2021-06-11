Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

